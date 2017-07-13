In this unrelated photo, an airplane is seen just before landing over a beach in Sint Maarten, a Caribbean island. A woman was killed Wednesday after she was blown by the jet blast from an airplane engine. The area is a tourist attraction because the airport runway is so near to the beach.
In this unrelated photo, an airplane is seen just before landing over a beach in Sint Maarten, a Caribbean island. A woman was killed Wednesday after she was blown by the jet blast from an airplane engine. The area is a tourist attraction because the airport runway is so near to the beach. Princess Juliana International Airport
In this unrelated photo, an airplane is seen just before landing over a beach in Sint Maarten, a Caribbean island. A woman was killed Wednesday after she was blown by the jet blast from an airplane engine. The area is a tourist attraction because the airport runway is so near to the beach. Princess Juliana International Airport

World

July 13, 2017 4:53 PM

Woman hit by jet blast dies on Caribbean island known for airport thrill seekers

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

A woman has died after being blown by the jet blast from an airplane in Sint Maarten. The Caribbean island is known for its Maho Beach, which is at the end of a runway at the Princess Juliana International Airport.

“It’s just tragic to see that happen,” an official with the airport told The Star. She added that the airplane was taking off from the airport.

According to media reports, the 57-year-old New Zealander killed Wednesday had been holding on to a fence when she was thrown back by the force from a jet engine. She later died at a hospital.

YouTube videos show tourists on the nearby beach clinging to a fence near the airport as the force from jet engines blows against them. (Warning: Video contains content that some may consider graphic.)

“The airport has warning signs everywhere,” the official said. “But it’s an attraction. I don’t know why.”

The BBC reports that local police said in a release that tourists are discouraged from clinging to the runway fence.

“Many tourists come to the island to experience the thrills of the landing of approaching aircrafts flying low above their heads and the holding on to the airport fence and standing in the jet blast of large aircraft taking off,” Sint Maarten police said, according to the BBC. “Doing this is, however, extremely dangerous."

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video