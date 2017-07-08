‘You want me to seize your kids?’: Officer berates mother who left children in car

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home Pause 2:36 Terror in Brussels 1:09 Community rallies in defense of health care 2:01 Wrangler bitten while trying to relocate alligator in Hancock County 1:12 Brick oven isn't just for pizza at Corks & Cleaver 4:53 Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons 1:59 18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 5:47 Drones and cell phones aided in SC prison escape 5:47 SC escape captured in Texas 2:44 How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children who were said to be in distress wh Storyful

A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children who were said to be in distress wh Storyful