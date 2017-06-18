World

June 18, 2017 7:31 PM

One arrested after vehicle hits pedestrians near mosque in London

By Brian Murphy

London police are on the scene of an incident where a vehicle hit pedestrians, according to London’s Metropolitan Police Service. One person has been arrested.

“There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene,” according to police.

The incident happened on Seven Sisters Road, which is located in north London. The incident happened shortly after midnight on Monday morning in London.

The Muslim Council of Britain tweeted that it has been informed “that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque.” The Muslim Council of Britain bills itself as “a national representative Muslim umbrella body.”

In March, four people were killed, including the assailant, and about 20 were injured when a man drove his car into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge and then stabbed an armed police officer to death. In July of 2016, 84 people were killed and more than 400 were injured when an attacker drove a truck into a huge Bastille Day crowd in Nice, France.

