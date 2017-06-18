U.S. shoots down Syrian fighter jet over Syria

A U.S. fighter jet shot down a Syrian jet that had dropped bombs on Coalition-partnered forces, according to a news release from the Colaition Joint Task Force.
The Syrian jet had attacked fighters in the town of Ja’Din, which — accoring to the Coalition — sits two kilometers north of an established de-confliction area. The Coalition, which is fighting the Islamic State in Syria, contacted Russia, which is backing the Syrian regime, before shooting down the plane.
“The Coalition’s mission is to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The Coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime, Russian or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but will not hestitate to defend Coalition or partner forces from any threat,” according to the release.
JUST IN: U.S. F/A-18E Super Hornet shoots down Syrian regime fighter jet south of Taqba, the first such occurrence in Syria. pic.twitter.com/Fdu6tjgb2B— ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2017
Iran launched missiles into eastern Syria on Sunday, in retaliation for an Islamic State attack on Iran’s parliment and a shrine in Tehran.
Earlier this month, the U.S. said it shot down a pro-Syria regime drone and destroyed two pro-regime vehicles.
