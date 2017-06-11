Instead of tossing bouquet, bride hands it to her best friend. ‘Turn around,’ she says

Photographer Ross Dance calls it “one of the most beautiful and unselfish things I’ve ever witnessed shooting weddings.”
In an post on Instagram, Dance says he recently photographed a wedding in Saskatoon, Canada, in which the bride, Jessica Krayno, teamed up with her best friend’s boyfriend to arrange a surprise proposal at the reception.
Instead of tossing the bouquet, Krayno turned around, walked over to her friend and told her to turn around. Her friend’s boyfriend was waiting on one knee with a ring for her.
One of the most beautiful and unselfish things I've ever witnessed shooting weddings... Leading up to the wedding Jessica's bridesmaid and best friend (also Jess) worked tirelessly to ensure the preparations and wedding day were perfect. To show her appreciation the bride decided to share her special day with her friend, coordinating the proposal with Jess' boyfriend. Instead of throwing the bouquet, the bride spun around and walked over to her best friend. Everything froze as she said "Jess... turn around..." #destinationweddingphotographer #theknot #greenweddingshoes @greenweddingshoes #junebugmagazine #photobugcommunity @photobugcommunity #wedding #lookslikefilm @lookslikefilm #intimatewedding #weddingdress #bride #exploretocreate #chasinglight #togetherweroam
On her own Instagram account, Krayno says she doesn’t think people need to be “greedy about love.” While staging a proposal at someone else’s wedding may normally be an etiquette no-no, Krayno says she didn’t have a second thought.
“My best friend was starting her love story – I didn’t even think about that being me giving up my day,” Krayno said. “I have love and I want people close to me to have love too.”
Passing my wedding bouquet to my best friend, with her now fiancé behind her on one knee was one of the most special moments of my life (aside for marrying my soulmate ).
