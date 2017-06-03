Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Matt Dunham AP
Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Matt Dunham AP

World

June 03, 2017 4:57 PM

Police respond to incident on London Bridge after reports of van hitting pedestrians

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

Police have rushed to London Bridge in England after unconfirmed reports of a van hitting pedestrians and causing injuries began to circulate.

BBC News reports that the bridge has been closed as armed police gather. Witnesses told the BBC that a white van, traveling around 50 miles per hour, mounted the sidewalk and struck as many as six people.

http://www.bradenton.com/news/nation-world/world/article154247149.html

CNN has also interviewed witnesses who gave a similar account. Reporters for Reuters and The Spectator in London have confirmed that there is a heavy police presence on the bridge now, with more than 10 police vehicles present.

The Telegraph has reported that a van injured as many as 15-20 people, according to witnesses, but these numbers are not confirmed.

The U.K. has already been reeling from the May 22 attack in Manchester at a Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more details.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terror in Brussels

Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels
New Yorker pays off school lunch debt in Jackson County 0:41

New Yorker pays off school lunch debt in Jackson County
Dylan Hardy homers as South Alabama rolls MSU 1:46

Dylan Hardy homers as South Alabama rolls MSU

View More Video

Nation & World Videos