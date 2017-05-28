Handshake showdown with Trump was meant to send a message, French president says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 Southern Miss celebrates C-USA title game bid with Powerade bath Pause 3:49 George Cumbee keeps Biloxi National Cemetery beautiful 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:08 USM survives CUSA elimination game against Louisiana Tech 1:44 Taylor Braley hits walkoff HR to lift Southern Miss 1:13 New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:25 Ocean Springs gradates cross the stage 3:39 What is autism? 1:05 Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Donald Trump met newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Thursday, May 25. Macron has said he expects to discuss defense and security issues during the meeting. He has been critical of Trump in the past, including denouncing Trump's musings on abandoning the Paris climate treaty. AP

