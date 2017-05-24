UK investigates 'network' of alleged Manchester attackers

People gesture as they attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square, London Tuesday May 23, 2017 for the victims of the attack which killed over 20 people as fans left a pop concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester on Monday night.
PA via AP
Victoria Jones
A British flag is seen next to flowers after a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead as it ended on Monday night.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
A woman lights candles after a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead as it ended on Monday night.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
People lay flowers after a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead as it ended on Monday night.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP Photo
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP Photo
A woman stands next to flowers offered for the victims of a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande that killed more than 20 people Monday night in central Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24 2017.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
In this photo taken on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 the lights are off at the ancient Colosseum in Rome. Rome turned off the lights of the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and city Hall Palace to honor the victims of the Manchester bomb attack.
Angelo CarconiANSA via AP)
Angelo CarconiANSA via AP)
A woman stands by flowers offered for the victims of a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande that killed more than 20 people Monday night in central Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
A woman places flowers at a memorial for the victims of a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande that killed more than 20 people Monday night in central Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
Newspapers reporting about the suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande that killed more than 20 people as it ended Monday night are placed in central Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
Bicycle officers patrol the perimeter around Quicken Loans Arena before Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Cleveland. Security was at a heightened at the game fans after Monday’s suicide bombing that killed over a dozen people at a Manchester, England, arena.
Tony Dejak
AP Photo
Armed police keep guard near Victoria Station in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP Photo
People have their bags searched outside St Paul's Cathedral in London, Wednesday May 24, 2017 ahead of a service to mark the one hundredth anniversary of the Order of the British Empire. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Tim Ireland
AP Photo
Armed police officers patrol outside at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Wednesday May 24, 2017 to mark the one hundredth anniversary of the Order of the British Empire. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Tim Ireland
AP Photo
People have their bags searched outside St Paul's Cathedral in London, Wednesday May 24, 2017 ahead of a service to mark the one hundredth anniversary of the Order of the British Empire. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Tim Ireland
AP Photo
Mounted police on patrol in central Manchester, England Wednesday May 24, 2017. More than 20 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the venue late Monday evening. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point.
Rui Vieira
AP Photo
The English flag of St. George flies at half mast above Manchester Cathedral in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Dave Thompson
AP Photo
A woman stands next to flowers offered for the victims of a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande that killed more than 20 people Monday night in central Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24 2017.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
Forensic officers work near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP Photo
A forensic officer works near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP Photo
Tributes are seen outside the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Dave Thompson
AP Photo
A police officer accepts tributes from a man outside the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Dave Thompson
AP Photo
Tributes are seen outside the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Dave Thompson
AP Photo
Forensic officers work near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP Photo
Forensic officers work near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP Photo
Forensic officers work near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP Photo
Members of the public look at flower tributes in Albert square in central Manchester, England Wednesday May 24, 2017. More than 20 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the venue late Monday evening. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point.
Rui Vieira
AP Photo
Mounted police on patrol in central Manchester, England Wednesday May 24, 2017. More than 20 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the venue late Monday evening. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point.
Rui Vieira
AP Photo
Forensic officers work near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP Photo
Armed police officers patrol a police cordon near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP Photo
Armed police officers patrol a police cordon near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP Photo
Armed police officers patrol a police cordon near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
AP Photo
A police presence continues in connection to the Monday night explosion at the Manchester Arena at an address in Aston Avenue Greater Manchester England, Wednesday May 24, 2017 . A suicide bomber killed more than 20 people leaving a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday .
PA via AP
Joe Giddens
A member of the army joins police officers in Westminster, London, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Tim Ireland
AP Photo
Undated handout photo from an unnamed source made available on Wednesday May 24, 2017 of Salman Abedi. British authorities identified Salman Abedi as the bomber who was responsible for Monday's explosion in Manchester which killed more than 20 people.
AP)
A member of the army joins police officers in Westminster, London, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Tim Ireland
AP Photo
A member of the army joins police officers in Westminster, London, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Tim Ireland
AP Photo
A member of the army joins police officers in Westminster, London, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Tim Ireland
AP Photo
A member of the army joins police officers in Westminster, London, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Tim Ireland
AP Photo
A general view of Victoria Railway Station and the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead and many more injured, as it ended on Monday night at the Manchester Arena.
Dave Thompson
AP Photo
Police from the Tactical Aid Unit prepre to enter Granby House apartments in Manchester England, Wednesday May 24, 2017 in connection to Monday's Manchester explosion. A suicide bomber killed more than 20 people leaving a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.
Louise Bolotin
AP Photo
Police from the Tactical Aid Unit prepre to enter Granby House apartments in Manchester England, Wednesday May 24, 2017 in connection to Monday's Manchester explosion. A suicide bomber killed more than 20 people leaving a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.
Louise Bolotin
AP Photo
Police from the Tactical Aid Unit prepre to enter Granby House apartments in Manchester England, Wednesday May 24, 2017 in connection to Monday's Manchester explosion. A suicide bomber killed more than 20 people leaving a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.
Louise Bolotin
AP Photo
A man places flowers in Albert Square in Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead and many more injured, as it ended on Monday night at the Manchester Arena.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
A woman places flowers in Albert Square in Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead and many more injured, as it ended on Monday night at the Manchester Arena.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
An armed policeman stands alongside a Household Cavalry Guard in Whitehall, central London, Wednesday May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Photo by Joel Ryan
Mounted police officers patrol past Buckingham Palace in central London, Wednesday May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Photo by Joel Ryan
Armed police officers stand in Whitehall, central London, Wednesday May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed more than 20, as new details emerged about the bomber.
Photo by Joel Ryan
Mounted police officers keep watch as people place flowers in Albert Square in Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead and many more injured, as it ended on Monday night at the Manchester Arena.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
