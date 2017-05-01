Tear gas, labor demands mark world May Day celebrations

Police detain gay rights activists during a rally marking May Day in downtown St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, May 1, 2017. Workers and activists marked May Day around the world Monday with defiant rallies and marches for better pay and working conditions.
Police officers watch a scooter burning during the May Day march, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Paris, France. The May Day march in Paris was disrupted as scores of hooded youths threw firebombs at riot police in full gear, who responded with tear gas and truncheons.
Kamil Zihnioglu
Cambodian garment workers wear headbands reading “Our rights” during a gathering to mark May Day at a blocked street near National Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, May 1, 2017. More than 1,000 workers staged a rally under the theme of “Living Wage Rights” and demanded better working conditions.
Heng Sinith
Protesters clash with riot police as they attempt to force their way closer to the U.S. Embassy to mark the global celebration of May Day in Manila, Philippines Monday, May 1, 2017. As in past years, workers mark May Day with calls for higher wages and an end to the so-called “Endo” or contractualization.
Bullit Marquez
Police arrest a demonstrator during a May Day protest in Istanbul, Monday, May 1, 2017. Police in Istanbul detained more than 70 people who tried to march to iconic Taksim Square in defiance of a ban on holding May Day events there. Workers and activists marked May Day with defiant rallies and marches for better pay and working conditions Monday.
Lefteris Pitarakis
Communists hold a poster depicting Soviet Union founder Lenin during a rally marking May Day in downtown St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, May 1, 2017. Workers and activists marked May Day around the world Monday with defiant rallies and marches for better pay and working conditions.
Dmitri Lovetsky
Youths battle through tear gas grenades during clashes part of the May Day march, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Paris, France. The May Day march in Paris was disrupted Monday as scores of hooded youths threw firebombs at riot police in full gear, who responded with tear gas and truncheons.
Thibault Camus
Indian sex workers and volunteers of Durbar Women Co-ordination Committee participate in a torch light rally demanding their profession be legalized, during May Day inside the city’s biggest red light district Sonagachhi in Kolkata, India, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Bikas Das
Police detain a gay rights activist during a rally marking May Day in downtown St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Dmitri Lovetsky
People march with red flags with the Christ the Savior Cathedral in the background during a Communist rally to mark May Day in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 1, 2017. As in Soviet times, people paraded across Moscow, with the red flags with Communist hammer and sickle.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
A woman screams after a man was run over by a police motorcycle during skirmishes between protesters and police at a May Day opposition march in eastern Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 1, 2017. Venezuelans are taking to the streets in dueling anti- and pro-government demonstrations as an intensifying protest movement enters its second month.
Fernando Llano
Supporters of the Social Democratic Party and their supporters celebrate May Day in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, May 1, 2017. May 1 is celebrated as International Labor Day or May Day across the world.
Sergei Chuzavkov
A riot police officer aims during the May Day march, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Paris, France. With just six days until a French presidential runoff that could define Europe’s future, far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron held high-stakes rallies Monday that overlapped with May Day marches and underscored the fact that jobs are voters’ No. 1 concern.
Kamil Zihnioglu
Workers shout slogans during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, May 1, 2017. Thousands of workers attended the rally urging the government to raise minimum wages, ban outsourcing practices, provide free health care and improve working condition for workers in the country.
Dita Alangkara
North Korean workers, with their legs tied together, take part in a competition as they celebrate May Day at the Pyongyang Thermal Power Complex in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, May 1, 2017. International Workers’ Day, which is also known as Labor Day in some countries, is being celebrated worldwide.
Jon Chol Jin
A couple runs away from tear gas during the May Day march, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Paris, France. The May Day march in Paris was disrupted as scores of hooded youths threw firebombs at riot police in full gear, who responded with tear gas and truncheons.
Thibault Camus
Police arrest demonstrators as they march during May Day, in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, May 1, 2017. Security forces prevented leftist groups trying to reach the city’s iconic Taksim Square to celebrate May Day.
Lefteris Pitarakis
Russians dance as they parade on Red Square to mark May Day in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 1, 2017, with the Spassky Kremlin tower in the background. As in Soviet times, people paraded across Red Square, but instead of red flags with the Communist hammer and sickle, they waved the Russian tricolor.
Ivan Sekretarev
Kenyan workers march during the Labor Day Celebration Parade at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, May 1, 2017. Crowds gathered in Uhuru Park to mark International Labor Day.
Sayyid Abdul Azim
Sergei Chuzavkov
More than 2000 members and supporters of the Lebanese Communist party, chant pro-worker slogans and wave Lebanese flags with Communist symbols, during a demonstration to mark International Labor Day or May Day, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 1, 2017. Workers and activists marked May Day around the world Monday with defiant rallies and marches for better pay and working conditions.
Bilal Hussein
An Indian musician plays a wind instrument during an event to mark May Day in Gauhati, India, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Anupam Nath
Supporters of Pakistan People’s Party rally to mark May Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Shakil Adil
Supporters of the Iraqi Communist Party wave communist and national flags during a May Day celebration in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, May 1, 2017. International Labor Day or May Day is marked on May 1 across the world.
Karim Kadim
