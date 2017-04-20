He couldn’t afford a trip with his girlfriend. So he tried to shut down 3 airports.

How far would you be willing to go to lie to your significant other about money woes?
How about all the way to prison?
An Indian man, unable to afford a trip he promised his girlfriend, allegedly created a fake ticket and then emailed authorities about a fake hijacking threat to cancel the flights, according to The Hindu. Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna was arrested Thursday and is charged with impersonation and providing false information, according to Sputnik News.
Krishna’s alleged email, claiming to be from a woman, put international airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai on high alert earlier this month. The airports were not shut down, but security was increased with bomb-sniffing dogs and commando teams being brought in.
“An e-mail was received from an unidentified woman from Hyderabad, that claimed that a group of 23 people were going to hijack aircraft from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai airports,” a senior Civil Aviation Ministry official said, according to The Hindu.
Krishna had met the woman on Facebook months earlier. He tried to get her to cancel her travel plans, according to the Deccan Chronicle.
“He then thought of creating a fake air ticket for his friend to travel from Chennai to Mumbai. He abandoned the idea because the friend would have found out the ticket was fake and dumped him. So he created a fake email ID instead and sent a hoax mail to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, identifying himself as a woman from Hyderabad,” senior police officer Limba Reddy said, according to the Chronicle.
Sputnik News reported that Krishna is a 28-year-old married man from Hyderabad.
