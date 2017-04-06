Venezuela opposition keeps pressure up in streets

Opposition leaders are calling on Venezuelans to take to the streets once again this week to protest what they say was an attempted coup.
The opposition on Thursday encouraged supporters to shut down main highways and roads around the country. The call comes two days after violent clashes at a major demonstration in Caracas.
Lawmakers, some still injured from the big protest, on Wednesday began the symbolic process of removing Supreme Court justices.
This latest political crisis was triggered last week when the Supreme Court issued a ruling that nullified congress. President Nicolas Maduro instructed the court to roll back that ruling a few days later, but opposition leaders say it revealed the administration's true dictatorial nature.
