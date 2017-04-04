World

April 4, 2017 9:38 AM

Sweet sound of student singing 'Hallelujah' echoes from an Italian wishing well

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

While traveling with her Collegiate Madrigals ensemble in Italy – a trip the singing group takes during odd-numbered years – Tiffany Ruan, 17, stopped at a wishing well in Spoleto to sing Leonard Cohen’s classic “Hallelujah.”

Ruan, a junior at the school who also goes by Tiffany Day, posted a 48-second video clip on Twitter of her singing into the well on March 27.

As of Monday morning, the post had been re-tweeted more than 125,000 times and had received more than 300,000 likes.

“I looked over and saw my choir teacher with a group of students singing into (the well),” Ruan said through Twitter. “I thought it was really cool, so I went over to record a video.”

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Terror in Brussels

View more video

Nation & World Videos