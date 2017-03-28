Real estate company pulls ‘sexist’ ad that calls a woman a ‘modern extension’

The creators of the advertisement said it was meant to use gentle humor to compare people to homes. But people who saw the ad described it as “vile,” “revolting,” “gross,” and “sexist.”
It features an older man with a much younger woman draped over his shoulder, with the caption: “A charming period property with a modern extension.” It appeared in London’s public transportation system, called the Tube, according to Mashable.
Yuk pic.twitter.com/6hE2WkoBUN— Sam Missingham (@samatlounge) March 27, 2017
Below that, it reads, “Matching people and property in London for over 160 years.”
@samatlounge 160 years? Have they changed their advertising strategy or agency since they formed?? Bad taste guys and very poorly judged.— Tony Edgcumbe (@TonyEdgcumbe) March 27, 2017
@samatlounge Oh wow. Some people with actual degrees & proper suits sat round a table & all agreed on that. We're doomed.— Tracy Kuhn (@Tracy_Kuhn) March 27, 2017
The ad was by Marsh & Parsons, a real estate company, and was part of a series that compared people to homes. It prompted several complaints to the Advertising Standard Authority, according to the Evening Standard.
David Brown, CEO of Marsh & Parsons, said in a statement to media outlets that the company has a history of “tongue-in-cheek advertisements that compare people to property” and that they try to get their message across with “a gentle sense of humor.”
“The campaign, created by a team of men and women, is designed to be thought-provoking and to prompt conversation, but it was not our intention to cause offense,” Brown said, according to the Evening Standard. “It would appear that this particular advert — taken apart from the rest of the campaign — has done so and we will be taking steps to remove it as a result.”
Awful advertising campaign. Do woman need a rich old man to buy them property? What is message @marshandparsons? #advertisingfail #property https://t.co/lBFK2qKtqJ— Nicole Bremner (@NicoleBremner) March 28, 2017
