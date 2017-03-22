U.K. Parliament session suspended after reports of shooting

The House of Commons, one of the houses of the United Kingdom’s parliament, suspended its sitting Wednesday afternoon after a “firearms incident” in the area led to a suspect being shot by police, news reports said.
The House of Commons was in the middle of a session when a man armed with a knife ran through the gates into the front yard, the Guardian reported. A police officer was stabbed before police shot the suspected attacker, according to David Lidington, the House of Commons leader.
Lidington addressed members of Parliament who are being kept in the chamber on lockdown until further notice. According to the Press Association, two people were lying on the ground after the incident and a helicopter landed in Parliament Square shortly afterward equipped with medical services.
Helicopter landing on Parliament Square with emergency services. pic.twitter.com/g3LqOwp6bR— Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) March 22, 2017
A car was also crashed at the end of Westminster Bridge, near the parliamentary compound, according to photos on Twitter.
The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter it responded to the scene around 2:40 p.m. local time and that it was investigating.
We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017
The Westminster underground station was also shuttered in response to the incident, Transport for London told the BBC.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Comments