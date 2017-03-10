World

He was being interviewed on live TV when his kids crashed in. Then came mom.

By Kate Irby

It was an interview on the serious topic of the impeachment of the South Korean president. But the interview took a silly turn pretty quickly.

Robert Kelly was doing a Skype interview with the BBC in his home office in South Korea Friday morning, which he announced on his Twitter page.

Then a toddler ambled in, standing next to her father as he tried to gently push her out of the shot. He attempted to continue the interview without interruption, and then a baby bounded into the office on a walker.

In a scene fit for slapstick comedy, the mother than comes bounding in, trying to stay close to the ground and quickly grab both children.

“My apologies,” Kelly says, trying to stifle laughter.

The mother eventually succeeds in getting the children out of the room and leans back in to shut the door, at which point Kelly continues the interview as normal.

The video quickly gained a lot of attention, going viral on Reddit and Twitter.

Most people expressed love at the hilarity of family life crashing in on a serious interview.

