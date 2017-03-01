Trump’s plan to slash foreign aid comes as famine threat is surging

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

6:28 Video: Dawn Franklin tells her story of domestic violence that left her almost dead

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

0:45 Meet Arlington PD's newest K9 officer — Dude

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission