Acclaimed actor John Hurt dies at 77 following battle with cancer

Actor John Hurt, known for his roles in “The Elephant Man,” “Alien,” “Harry Potter” and numerous other films, died Friday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, according to British media reports.
The news of Hurt’s death was first reported by the Daily Mail and the Mirror in the United Kingdom and was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday evening.
Hurt, whose career spanned six decades, revealed in the summer of 2015 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. However, he continued to act while undergoing treatment and even recently expressed optimism about beating the disease, per the Mirror.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.
