Canadian company buys American Apparel

American Apparel might need to get a new name.
The company was sold at a bankruptcy auction to Gildan Activewear, a Canadian apparel maker, for about $88 million, according to Reuters. The deal is subject to approval from a bankruptcy court.
Gildan will have the intellectual property rights related to American Apparel and its manufacturing equipment, but will not buy any of the retailer’s 110 stores.
The founder of American Apparel, Dov Charney, was actually born in Canada. But Twitter users were quick to point out the irony of American Apparel being bailed out by a Canadian company.
feels unfortunately prescient reading about a company called american apparel being rescued at the eleventh hour by candians tbqh https://t.co/oPhUa6yPLq— James Dennin (@JamesFDennin) January 10, 2017
*Canadian Apparel https://t.co/UBHOHgGxZ2— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 10, 2017
Charney was originally praised for his generous pay and benefits to his employees and preserving jobs in the U.S. rather than sending them to foreign sweatshops, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was a vocal critic of other retailers, accusing them of exploitation.
The company later had to terminate 1,500 workers who were found to be working illegally in the U.S. during a federal government investigation. Charney was ousted as CEO in 2014 after the company reported repeated losses.
