How drones can help prevent shark attacks

The rise of drone technology has caused controversy given privacy concerns about how the machines can be used to monitor scenes a camera wouldn’t normally be able to access.
But a South African company is using the technology in hopes it will help it save lives of beachgoers in Cape Town. The country has the third highest number of shark attacks in the world, but weFix is using unmanned aerial vehicles to determine whether an animal poses risk to swimmers and surfers.
The company is partnering with Shark Spotters to get drones in the hands of those monitoring beaches for the sometimes deadly creatures. Monitors on land who spot a potentially dangerous animal using binoculars can then deploy a drone to fly above the swimming shark to determine what breed it is and evaluate potential risk.
The technology is being deployed at two different South African beaches, Fish Hoek and Muizenberg.
“What previously would have been declared a great white shark in Fish Hoek, actually turned out to be a copper shark, which is not dangerous,” weFix CEO Alex Fourie told Quartz.
Shark Spotters already has monitors placed strategically around the Cape Peninsula. When they see a dangerous shark, they sound an alarm and raises a white flag with a black shark to warn swimmers they should leave the water until the animal has passed.
According to Shark Attack File, only about two dozen shark species threaten humans because of their size or tendency to attack. The site tracks attacks, the majority of which it says are not caused by predation of humans, but other environmental conditions. Murky water and displacement from their habitat can cause sharks to move into unfamiliar waters.
