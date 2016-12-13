He tried to get rid of a body like Walter White would. The smell gave him away.

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality Pause

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

1:13 Fireworks, lights and water make a Merry Christmas

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:31 High schooler gets into Ivy League school, family's reaction is priceless

2:30 Where the new overtime regulation stands