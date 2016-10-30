Hoarding sugar in Egypt can lead to a sticky mess

There’s a new type of criminal in Egypt.
Those who deal in, umm, sugar.
Last week, an Egyptian court sentenced a shop owner to five years in jail and an $11,000 fine for hoarding supplies of sugar instead of selling them to customers, according to local news reports. And a few days earlier, police arrested and jailed a waiter as he walked on the street carrying 22 pounds of sugar.
His crime? Prosecutors accused the waiter of stockpiling sugar, a government subsidized commodity, with the intent of profiting by selling it to stores at a higher prices.
Egypt is in the midst of a sugar crisis. In a country where sugar is used in abundance, to sweeten traditional dishes and flavor multiple doses of Arabic tea every day, a nationwide shortage of sugar has spiked prices and shaken up the population - and the politicians.
Some 2,000 tons of sugar stocks were seized over the weekend from one of Egypt’s largest food producers.
The arrest are part of a widespread police operation targeting dealers of sugar on the black market. The government also set up a hotline last week for citizens to report incidents of stockpiling of sugar, as well as other staple commodities such as rice.
In recent days, Egyptian authorities have raided sugar factories and distributors, including companies that make Twinkies and Pepsi Cola, forcing temporary shutdowns. That didn’t send a positive signal to potential foreign investors, but the country’s prime minister insisted it was the correct action.
“It was a limited number of cases and they have been dealt with,” said Prime Minister Sherif Ismail during a local television interview, referring to the raids. “And we will monitor this procedure, but it was necessary.”
Nevertheless, the sugar crisis is the latest trigger for the growing populist anger at Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and the country’s sinking economy. A recent national poll by Baseera, the Egyptian center for public opinion research, found that Sissi’s satisfaction rate among Egyptian voters dropped to 68 percent in October, a 14 percent drop since August.
The shortages of sugar have also become a political weapon. Last week, Egyptian authorities issued arrest warrants for members of the opposition Muslim Brotherhood, accusing them of forming cells to procure and hoard sugar to foment more anger at the Sissi government, according to local media reports.
