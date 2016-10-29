A protest against ‘highly dehumanizing’ Halloween costumes cost one woman $1,500

Costumes depicting indigenous peoples have been in the news recently, as actor Chris Hemsworth issued an apology for wearing such a costume on Instagram on Friday.
Standing with those who are fighting to protect their sacred land and water. #nodapl #waterislife #mniwiconi @taikawaititi I would also like to take this opportunity to raise something that has been bothering me for sometime. Last New Year's Eve I was at a "Lone Ranger" themed party where some of us, myself included, wore the traditional dress of First Nations people. I was stupidly unaware of the offence this may have caused and the sensitivity around this issue. I sincerely and unreservedly apologise to all First Nations people for this thoughtless action. I now appreciate that there is a great need for a deeper understanding of the complex and extensive issues facing indigenous communities. I hope that in highlighting my own ignorance I can help in some small way.
But one protest against such depictions ended up costing a Montreal woman more than threats or online abuse.
Jessica Deer, a member of the Kahnawake Youth Forum, led a group of protestors into multiple Montreal stores on Friday night. When they found costumes depicting indigenous peoples with names like “Reservation Royalty” and “Indian Warrior,” they placed stickers on the packaging that said, “We're not costumes: Say no to cultural appropriation.”
Police were called, and they gave Deer a choice, she told CBC News: be arrested or pay for the costumes.
She paid, and the bill ran past $1,500. Other protestors with her were arrested, she said on Twitter.
So, I got arrested for putting stickers on these Halloween costumes. pic.twitter.com/ir1tFMFipi— Jessica Deer (@Kanhehsiio) October 28, 2016
So, I am now the 'proud' owner of $1,503 worth of the shittiest costumes. pic.twitter.com/MnpoURhN9x— Jessica Deer (@Kanhehsiio) October 29, 2016
Montreal police declined to comment on the incident, according to CBC.
“When they're highly inaccurate and dehumanizing — the way a lot of these Halloween costumes are — all they do is create more layers of misinformation about who we really are as Indigenous people,” Deer said.
“There's a lot of those stereotypical 'Poca-hottie' costumes ... that hypersexualizes, victimizes and exploits Indigenous women.”
