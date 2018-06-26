She called Latino man and his mom 'rapists and animals' — and said Trump agrees, video shows

A viral video on social media shows a San Bernardino County woman berating a Latino man and his mother, telling them she hates them because they’re "Mexican" and that they are "drug dealers, rapists and animals."

The man who originally posted the video, Esteban Guzman, told CBS that he’s an administrative assistant who helps with his family’s construction business on the weekends. They were working on a home in Lake Arrowhead in San Bernardino County when some of the debris he and his mother were cleaning up went into the woman’s yard.

That's when the woman yelled "Go back to Mexico!" at his mother, Guzman told CNN.

The video starts with the woman holding her middle finger up to Guzman’s face as he says, "I don’t know why you hate us. Why do you hate us?" To which she responds, "Because you’re Mexicans."





"We’re honest people right here," he says. The woman laughs.

"Yeah, rapists," she says, and as Guzman tries to interject, she continues: "And animals. And drug dealers. Drug dealers, rapists and animals. Even the president of the United States says so."

The video ends as the woman hooks her finger toward Guzman and says "Come here, little boy."

Guzman’s mother filmed the video, according to the New York Daily News.

In Guzman’s Facebook post about the incident, he says: "I can take all the racial slurs they can throw at me. However, when they start yelling at my mother, that’s another story."

"I was very emotional because they were yelling at my mom," Guzman told BuzzFeed, adding that he intervened in the confrontation because he was worried his mother’s English wouldn’t be strong enough for her to defend herself.

His video was posted to Twitter by Kenidra Woods, a 17-year-old activist. Woods also posted a picture of Guzman graduating from Cal Poly Pomona, along with the words, "Despite what the racist white woman said — he’s not a rapist, neither does he sell drugs. He’s a hardworking man who truly inspires me."

Here's a picture of my friend Esteban Guzman, a college graduate. Despite what the racist white woman said -- he's not a rapist, neither does he sell drugs. He's a hardworking man who truly inspires me. pic.twitter.com/F1e6dM3mhi — therealkenidrawoods (@KenidraRWoods_) June 25, 2018

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video posted by Woods had been viewed more than 5 million times. The video Guzman posted of the incident was taken down by Facebook on Sunday and reposted Monday, according to posts from Guzman.

"I don’t like to play the blame game," Guzman told the New York Daily News. "Just because the president of the United States says something, it does not give you the right to act like him."

When Trump announced his candidacy in June 2015, he said that "when Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best."

"They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people," he continued.

In a May meeting with California leaders, Trump said undocumented immigrants coming into the United States "aren't people. These are animals," according to USA Today.

Guzman told BuzzFeed that as the woman continued to yell at them, his mother told him to ignore it and get back to work.