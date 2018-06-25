Dad took daughters to breakfast before going home to kill his wife and himself, deputies say

A Pierce County, Washington man dropped his children off at a coffee shop Sunday before killing his wife and himself, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Officials have not identified the husband and wife.
The 49-year-old man took his daughters, ages 8 and 19, to breakfast. He dropped them at a coffee shop afterward and told them he’d be back after getting groceries.
When he didn’t return after an hour or so, the oldest daughter texted her dad.
“He then began sending weird cryptic text messages and then stated that he and mom are gone,” Troyer said.
The daughter called 911 about 12:25 p.m. to ask for help.
Deputies picked them up and took them to their home in the 8600 block of 26th Street West to check on their parents.
The man and his 35-year-old wife were found dead inside the apartment. Both were shot in the head, Troyer said.
Child Protective Services was called to take the 8-year-old girl.
Investigators said they do not yet know what prompted the homicide-suicide.
