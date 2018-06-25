They raped teen who sneaked out of her home, cops say. Mom found her unconscious body

A Georgia mother woke up one morning to find her 16-year-old daughter unconscious with leaves in her hair and urine on her clothes.
The unidentified teen sneaked out of her family's house on April 18 to meet up with Arni Jared Andrade Chavez, her 20-year-old boyfriend, and Josue Rodriguez, 18, police told 11Alive. Now criminal charges against the two men are coming to light.
Gwinnett County Detective J.D. VonBehren told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution that the girl at first rebuffed Chavez's attempts to have sex that evening — and the pair then met up with Rodriguez at a construction site in the county. Rodriguez offered the girl a 12-ounce bottle of vodka, police say, and she became unconscious in a car after finishing the entire bottle.
Both of the men proceeded to rape the teenager while she was unable to consent, according to the police report obtained by 11Alive. The suspects are accused of then driving her back to her family's house.
Chavez and Rodriguez tried to carry her through the bedroom window, police say. They are accused of dropping her after she urinated on them, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, but eventually they tucked the victim into her bed and then fled the scene.
The girl's mom found her on 6 a.m. the following day in urine-soaked clothes, police say. According to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the girl's mother called 911 when her daughter wouldn't wake up — and doctors at a hospital found she had a blood alcohol content of 0.34.
Injuries on her body also suggested that someone had sexually assaulted her, police say.
Police eventually linked Chavez and Rodriguez to the sexual assault with the help of phone records, according to The Gwinnett Daily Post. They arrested Rodriguez on May 21 and charged him with rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, while Chavez was arrested on June 1 and charged with rape and aggravated sodomy.
The Gwinnett Daily Post reports that they are being held without bond because of the rape charges.
They have since confessed to performing sex acts on the unconscious girl, police told 11Alive.
