Unhappy customer didn’t pay for manicure — then dragged salon worker with her car, cops say

A mental health therapist is facing charges over her reaction to a manicure she received at an Indiana nail salon last weekend, according to police.

Charley Fowler, 28, was dissatisfied with her nails at Diamond Nails and Spa in Valparaiso on Saturday, police said, reported ABC 7. She said she didn’t have time to get them redone for free, authorities said, according to WISH-TV. And then skipped out on the $30 bill, police allege, the news station said.

As the woman left the salon, a worker ran out and tried to stop Fowler from leaving by jumping on her car, ABC 7 reported. The employee, identified as Phihung Nguyen, was then dragged across the parking lot about 40 feet, salon workers said, reported WISH-TV.

Surveillance video from the salon shows a woman appear to argue with employees at the front desk before walking out. A employee then walks out after her, and they both come back to the front area of the establishment and talk. She then sits down and waits for a few minutes before walking out again, getting into her car and driving away. That’s when Nguyen chases after her and jumps on the car, the video shows.

Nguyen, who doesn’t appear to have been the employee who talked to Fowler, wasn’t injured, police said, WISH-TV reported.

Fowler was arrested on charges of misdemeanor theft and criminal recklessness, according to PEOPLE. She hasn't entered a plea.

Fowler’s attorney, Bob Harper, told NWI Times on Tuesday that Fowler had declined getting her nails redone because she didn’t have time but said she’d come back the next day. Fowler said she told an employee she was going to wait in her car after the worker said he was calling the police, according to WISH-TV.

Harper told the newspaper Fowler pulled out of the parking lot because the employees were banging on her car. He called the theft charges against Fowler “totally ridiculous."

"This was a dispute over services," Harper said.