He had been out of jail for 30 minutes — then stole a police car, SC cops say

A South Carolina man was back behind bars less than 24 hours after being released from a Lowcountry jail.

Davon Deangelo Fuller did not waste any time getting back into trouble with law enforcement.

The 23-year-old Holly Hill man was released from the Hill-Finklea Detention Center at 9:30 p.m. Monday, abcnews4.com reported.

By 9:55 p.m. Fuller had not left the parking lot, but Moncks Corner Police said he already committed a crime, according to live5news.com.

Fuller stole a car — a Berkeley County Sheriff's Office deputy's car — from the detention center parking lot, live5news.com reported.

Police said Fuller was caught on surveillance footage hanging around outside the jail after his release. The video showed him attempting to open several cars, according to abcnews4.com, which said he wasn't successful until he got to the patrol car of Berkeley County Sheriff's deputy Javon Dingle.

The car was unlocked, and a spare set of keys was not the only thing inside, live5news.com reported. Police said that Dingle's service pistol was also in the vehicle when Fuller stole the car.

After viewing the surveillance footage, it didn't take law enforcement long to locate Fuller, who was arrested Tuesday, "in possession of the car and the gun," in St. Stephen, where police reported he told officers "he stole the vehicle because he needed a ride," according to abcnews4.com.

Fuller was charged with grand larceny (value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000), according to jail records.

Fuller, who had been in jail for unlawful carrying of a pistol, was behind bars again, this time in the Berkeley County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office. He has not had a bond hearing for the most recent charge.