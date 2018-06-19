This NC woman is pregnant and past due. Watch as she tries to dance her baby out.

"Just in case anybody was wondering, I'm still pregnant," Hayley Rutkowski wrote on Facebook the day before her due date.

"Oh HEY due date. BYE due date," she wrote, a day later, adding the hashtag "readytoPOP" and a photo of herself in the nursery, pregnant belly on display and blowing a gum bubble.

By June 17 — five days past her due date — Rutkowski, a nurse from Gastonia, had tried everything she could think of to induce labor, including exercises and even spicy foods.

But baby Karsyn just wasn't ready to be born just yet.

So she decided to try to dance her daughter out.

"When you resort to dancing your baby out," Rutkowski wrote as the caption to a video she posted Sunday.

In the video, she and her husband Matt dance. Matt even has his own pregnant belly.

The video had nearly 7,000 views on Facebook as of Tuesday evening.