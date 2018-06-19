Mom told cops her kids were taken at a gas station. That was the meth talking, police say

Police say Misty Michelle Brock called 911 with a terrifying story: Someone had abducted her two young children from a Chevron gas station in Jackson County, Florida.
On June 6, the 39-year-old woman told officers that her kids — ages 2 and 5 — were likely taken in a semi-truck, according to a police report obtained by Northwest Florida Daily News. Officers from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Florida Highway Patrol, the Bay County Sheriff's Office, the Cottondale Police and Houston County Sheriff's Office in the hunt for that vehicle.
But then police say they noticed some inconsistencies in the woman's story. She couldn't give any details about the type of clothing her children were wearing, police told The Dothan Eagle, and security footage from the station showed that she never had kids in her car.
Brock would argue with the officers when they continued to ask questions about her shifting story, police say, and appeared to be on some type of drug. Authorities then decided to search through her car, The Dothan Eagle reported, and police say they found "high-grade" meth and paraphernalia.
The woman's children had been at their father's house all day, police say, and officers found them safely there. Brock dismissed the children as "imposters" — and police arrested her for making a false 911 call, making false reports and resisting an officer, according to WTVY.
During the trip to jail, Brock continued to say that she saw her children hiding under cars, police told The Dothan Eagle. She was booked into the Jackson County Jail after passing a medical examination.
