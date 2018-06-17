Brothers, 10 and 15, are killed in 'terrible tragedy' at mud bogging event in Georgia

Two Macon, Georgia, brothers were killed Saturday evening and a third child was seriously injured when they were hit by a truck at a mud bogging event in Milledgeville, Georgia.
The 10-year-old and 15-year-old were pronounced dead about 7:30 p.m. at South Creek Mud Boggin' at 2949 Irwinton Road, Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez said.
"It was a terrible, terrible tragedy," the coroner said.
Authorities identified the brothers as Ryan and Justin Moore.
A relative, age 11, was injured and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The brothers were struck as the driver of a Chevrolet S10 was finishing his run through the mud pit. He was preparing to exit when the truck's throttle got stuck, state patrol said.
The driver was unable to slow and lost control of the truck, which barreled through a cabled area and hit the three children before overturning, state patrol said.
The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating. Charges are pending against the truck driver.
Representatives of South Creek Mud Boggin' declined to comment when reached by phone Sunday.
The company posted condolences on its Facebook page: "Our Mud Boggin’ family is heartbroken. There are no words that can ever be said to even begin to express our sorrow. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families involved."
The company's website advertised the "Rooster Tail Madness" event and invited Outlaw, Modified and Super-Stock trucks to race on the mud track. The track was rebuilt and the racing format added for the 2018 season, which started in March, the site says.
