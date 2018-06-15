'She could not breathe': Daycare worker arrested after mom says she assaulted daughter

An Arkansas mom said her daughter had an alarming story when she picked the girl up from daycare.
The woman came to get her child from The Children's Hour Daycare in Bentonville on June 5, police told 4029 News, when then the girl said a teacher at the daycare forced her off a bed while she slept.
The girl also said that that the employee, identified as 59-year-old Corrine Lange, "held her against the wall until she could not breathe," according to a police report obtained by KNWA. After hearing this, police say, the mom went back inside and talked to the director.
Both she and the director looked at security footage, police say, and saw Lange pull a cot from under the sleeping girl at around 12:30 p.m. Police allege the child fell about 6 inches to the floor when she lifted up one side of the bed, according to KFSM.
Lange and the child go mostly out of the camera's view, police say, but the mom alleged to see her daughter's legs flailing and the teacher's arm pushing her against a wall. According to KNWA, the mom says Lange was applying direct pressure to the girl's stomach.
The daycare worker turned herself in on Wednesday after she was charged with third-degree assault, according to 4029 News. She is now out of jail with an upcoming court date.
Lange is now out on administrative leave, according to 4029 News. She usually didn't watch the child but had stepped in while another coworker was out on a break.
According to KFSM, the mom called police after she got home. Police then contacted the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.
The girl has no physical signs of child abuse, the mom told KFSM, but says her stomach is in pain.
She did not go back to the daycare the following day, according to KNWA.
