Kellogg issues cereal recall after being informed of salmonella illnesses

Cereal giant Kellogg issued a massive recall of its Honey Smacks cereal Thursday night on salmonella concerns.
The recall covers 15.3-ounce boxes of Honey Smacks with UPC code 3800039103 and 23-ounce boxes with a UPC code 380004810, both with best by dates between June 14, 2018 and June 14, 2019.
The smaller boxes are sold in the United States, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan. The larger, "Family Size" boxes are sold only in the United States.
"Kellogg launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks immediately after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control regarding reported illnesses," the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice said.
Salmonella is one of the most common foodborne illnesses, hitting 1.2 million people per year, according to the CDC. About two percent of those infected have to be hospitalized. Very rarely is it fatal, but the most vulnerable people to the worst effects are the young and senior citizens.
"Most persons infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection," according to the CDC. "The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most persons recover without treatment. However, in some persons, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized."
Anyone with the recalled Honey Smacks should throw it out and contact Kellogg for a full refund at 1-800-962-1413, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.
