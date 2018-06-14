Suspect slept in car next to AR-15. What he did after waking up got him killed, Las Vegas police say

He was wanted in a string of violent robberies when police found him fast asleep next to an AR-15 in a stolen car early Thursday, Las Vegas authorities said, reported the Review-Journal.
The car matched the description from an armed carjacking, so officers started setting up a perimeter, 3 News reported. Then the suspect woke up, authorities said.
Police had been careful to approach him because of the rifle in the passenger seat, according to the Las Vegas Sun. But when he woke up he started driving toward the officers, Metro Capt. Jamie Prosser told the newspaper.
Officers started shooting at the car, firing multiple rounds, police said, reported Las Vegas Now. The driver crashed into a police car, the Sun reported. The unidentified suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
None of the officers were hurt, the Review-Journal reported. Police arrested two people on Wednesday in connection with the robberies, the newspaper said.
The shooting comes less than a week after Las Vegas police say a detective shot and injured an armed robbery suspect who allegedly tried to flee in his car after first obeying officers’ orders to get down on the ground, the Associated Press reported. He'd also been a suspect in multiple thefts, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition, the AP reported.
A shoplifting case in New Jersey turned fatal when police shot and killed a suspect who allegedly tried to run over police officers as she attempted to escape, the AP said. Her family called the shooting senseless and demanded an investigation, according to Philly.com.
