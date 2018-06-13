Target pulls 'Baby Daddy' Father's Day card featuring black couple after complaints

Takeisha Saunders was so angry about a greeting card she found at Target last month that she posted a photo of it on her Facebook page.
The American Greetings card, not exclusive to Target, showed a black man and woman kissing under the words "Baby Daddy."
Inside it read: "You're a wonderful husband and father — and I'm so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father's Day."
"You CANNOT be serious Target!!!! Really!!!?!!!!? This was the only Father’s Day card that featured a black couple!!!!!!" Saunders, who lives in Dallas according to Facebook, wrote, adding a string of hashtags - #OurVoicesReally #NotMyNarrative #HowAboutHusband #HowAboutLove #HowAboutJustDad.
Images of the card began circulating on social media, where it kicked up a discussion about the words "baby daddy."
Some people who tweeted about it thought it was funny. Saunders did not. She wrote that her husband didn't like the term because of what it "generally means in our culture. It’s not sweet or nice. It’s a term used to describe a deadbeat or absent parent."
Responding to the complaints, Target is pulling the card from about 900 stores, spokesman Joshua Thomas said in a statement given to The Kansas City Star on Wednesday.
"We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target," the statement said. "We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores.
"We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell."
