Police say Porsha Owens, a mother of three who worked as a school safety officer, was shot and killed outside her St. Louis County, Missouri, home on the morning of Monday, June 11, 2018. GoFundMe

Missouri mom killed in front of children, family says. 8-year-old stayed by her side

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

June 13, 2018 09:31 AM

A Missouri mother was killed outside her home while she was taking her three children to daycare, and relatives have told media outlets the oldest child, an 8-year-old, tried to help her and his siblings after it happened.

Porsha Owens had three children and worked as a school safety officer.

The 28-year-old was fatally shot early Monday, according to a news release from St. Louis County police.

Police said officers were called to a home on the north side of the county at about 7:15 a.m. for a shooting. Owens had at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, but later died from her injuries.

By Wednesday morning, police said they had a person of interest in custody. Police are investigating Owens' death as a homicide.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Owens' 8-year-old son witnessed the shooting. The boy told relatives a stranger ordered Owens to hand over money and her car keys.

It was unclear whether she complied. A family member told KSDK the shooter might have tried to take Owens' Dodge Charger. He shot her and ran from the scene, they said.

According to family members, the 8-year-old told his siblings to hide, the Post-Dispatch reported, and then he ran to get help and stayed by his mother's side until an ambulance arrived.

The school district where Owens worked released a statement on Facebook following her death, calling the safety officer "a treasured member of the (Riverview Gardens School District) family."

A relative has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Owens' three children, ages 3 to 8. It's raised more than $6,000 since Tuesday.

