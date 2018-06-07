Curious 1-year-old dies after eating lethal dose of parents' crack cocaine, cops say

A mom in Arkansas was arrested Wednesday on a charge of murder "with extreme indifference" after her 17-month-old son gobbled down a "lethal amount" of crack cocaine and died of an overdose, according to WMC in Memphis.
The boy had been dead for up to an hour before arriving at a hospital, reported WHBQ/Fox13.
"It was obvious on the baby’s mouth that he’d eaten a large amount,” West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker told WREG.
Investigators say the boy found the drugs sitting on a table in a West Memphis hotel room where his parents Kadasha Bedford and Anthony Lewis were running a drug dealing operation last month, reported TV station WREG.
It wasn't made clear if the parents were in the room at the time the baby ate the drugs. However, three other children (ages 2, 6 and 7) were in the room, WREG reported.
The boy was pronounced dead May 2 at a Memphis hospital, where his parents dropped him off and then vanished, reported TV station WZTV.
"When they left the motel the baby was still breathing, so there was possibly a chance to save the baby,” Baker told WREG.
Bedford, 34, turned herself in on Wednesday to face a second degree murder with "extreme indifference" and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to Crittenden County Detention records.
The father Anthony Lewis , 37, faces the same charges, according to jail records. He was already in custody on a weapons charge when Bedford turned herself in, Crittenden County Detention records show.
Comments