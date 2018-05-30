Photo shows goose that was hit with a blow dart — a 'rash' of animals have been shot

The photo shows a Canada goose with a white dart in its neck at a golf course — and the goose is one of many wild animals that have been shot by blow darts in the Colorado Springs area.
Another goose was found at a pond with a dart in her neck while she was nursing her goslings. The two geese were found about 5 miles apart.
Ducks, rabbits, squirrels and other animals have also been targets of the blow darts, a release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife states.
The department has "a rash of wildlife harassment cases" involving blow darts — and they're asking for the public's help in finding out who is responsible.
“This is illegal harassment of wildlife,” Frank McGee, area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region, said in a release. "It’s something we take very seriously. But we need the public’s help catching whoever is doing this.”
Some of the animals were injured, and at least one rabbit has died from blow dart injuries.
McGee said anyone who hurts — or kills — wildlife with blow darts could face misdemeanor charges and fines ranging from $50 to $100 per charge. Charges could include harassment of wildlife, hunting small game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and hunting out of season.
If you have any information regarding the wildlife harassment, you can contact CPW at 719-227-5200. Rewards are available if your tip leads to an arrest or citation.
Just last month, two deer in Oregon were found walking around with arrows stuck in them.
Last year, at least three animals were hit with blow darts in the Golden area of Colorado. That's about 80 miles north of Colorado Springs. In 2017, investigators told Denver7 that they may be able to pull DNA from the darts — but they'd have to catch the animals first.
