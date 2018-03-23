The company found listeria in a dessert. A week’s production run has been recalled.

Listeria has caused a production week of Delizza Belgian Custard Cream Mini Eclairs to be recalled.
Poppies International’s recall notice, which posted to the FDA site Friday afternoon, says the North Carolina company found listeria in a finished product before it was released. In addition to not releasing that product, Poppies decided to make a precautionary recall of Delizza mini eclairs produced on the same line March 5 through March 9.
Look for lot No. L1M1018 with a best by date of Sept. 9, 2019 on the lid of the tub. Consumers with mini eclairs from this lot should throw them away or return them for a full refund.
Listeria causes listeriosis, a potentially fatal infection to young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Miscarriages and stillbirths can result in pregnant women who get listeriosis. Healthy people with normal immune systems can still suffer diarrhea, harsh headaches, stiffness, nausea and abdominal pain.
Those with questions can e-mail Poppies at info@delizza.us or call Heather Aycock in Quality Assurance at 252-442-4016, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
