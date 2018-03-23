Man found his door broken in with a cinder block — and a burglar in his shower, Florida cops say

A Florida man came home from work Thursday night to discover the back door of his home broken into, deputies said.
A cinder block had been used to smash through the sliding door of his home in Crestview, Fla., northeast of Pensacola, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Even more concerning than the break-in, though? The homeowner could hear the shower running.
And when the homeowner asked who was in the house around 8:45 p.m., he found out why the water was on: The man who had broken into his home — 28-year old Cameron Tobias, of Pensacola, Fla. — had hopped in the shower after forcing his way into the house, deputies said.
Tobias was a total stranger to the homeowner, according to the sheriff’s office.
After figuring out the burglar was in the shower, the homeowner grabbed a gun and confronted Tobias, telling him to get on the ground. That’s where Tobias stayed until deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.
Tobias was then arrested on charges of burglary, petty theft and criminal mischief property damage over $1000, according to the sheriff’s office.
He’s being held at the Okaloosa County Jail on $7,000 bond as of Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
Tobias told deputies he had taken LSD a few hours before breaking into the man’s home.
Tobias also apologized for the damage he’d caused to the man’s home, deputies said.
