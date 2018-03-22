A North Carolina man claiming to be Jesus Christ has been arrested after police say he called 911 to report that he had broken into a Pizza Hut.
A North Carolina man claiming to be Jesus Christ has been arrested after police say he called 911 to report that he had broken into a Pizza Hut. Google Maps
A North Carolina man claiming to be Jesus Christ has been arrested after police say he called 911 to report that he had broken into a Pizza Hut. Google Maps

National

‘This is Jesus Christ,’ a North Carolina man told 911. ‘I just broke into Pizza Hut.’

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

March 22, 2018 06:06 PM

A North Carolina Pizza Hut restaurant was supposed to be closed at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

But all it took was some divine intervention (well, a smashed window) for Richard Lee Quintero, 46, to break into the High Point, N.C., restaurant, police said. Then he called 911, claiming he was Jesus Christ.

“Yes, this is Jesus Christ and I just broke into the Pizza Hut,” the man tells dispatchers in an audio recording of the call obtained by WFMY. “I broke the window. Jesus is here now, he’s back to earth.”

Unfazed, the dispatcher asks the caller whether or not he works at the restaurant he’s calling from.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“No, I just broke in, had a pizza,” the caller responds during the 2-minute phone call, adding that he also had a Mountain Dew. “I’m Jesus.”

Then the dispatcher asks what he looks like.

“I look like Jesus — what else am I supposed to look like?” the caller responds.

5ab2bdf863685.image
Richard Lee Quintero, 46
High Point Police Department

Asked by dispatchers why he broke in, the man gives the obvious answer.

“Because I’m Jesus, I can do whatever I want,” he tells dispatchers, explaining he broke in through the door window. “We’re tired of Judases on this earth. We’re going to clean this earth up.”

Quintero was arrested at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny, according to a police report. He was booked at the High Point Jail, where he was held on $1,000 bond.

Police told the High Point Enterprise that Quintero cooperated with police when they arrived at the restaurant to arrest him.

Quintero told the dispatcher that he has schizophrenia. He also said he moved to North Carolina from Indiana, and that in North Carolina “everybody’s been treating me mean.”

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 186

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 11

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 186

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 11

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video