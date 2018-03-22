Dashcam video shows moments before fatal self-driving Uber collision with pedestrian

SHARE COPY LINK Footage released by police in Tempe, Arizona, shows the moment a female pedestrian pushing her bicycle was knocked down by a self-driving Uber car on March 18. The victim, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, later died in the hospital from her injuries. Tempe Police via Storyful

