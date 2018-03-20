A Georgia mail carrier saw letters piling up. She called police – and saved a man's life

Amanda Nalley knew something was wrong.
As a mail carrier in Forsyth County, Ga., for more than a decade, she knew her route — and the people on it. One of those people was 84-year-old Rodney Gardner, who picked up his mail every day and usually waved to her out the window, reported WSB-TV.
Normally, Nalley walked up and left the mail leaning on his doorknob, she told the station. But after two days of letters piling up, she began to get worried.
She called Forsyth County Deputies and asked them to check up on him. A few minutes later, they arrived – and found Gardner on the floor, barely awake. Emergency workers believed he had been there for two days, according to WSB-TV.
“Whenever the paramedics got there and put him on the stretcher and were examining him, his eyes were barely open, so they said within an hour or two later, he could have passed away," Nalley told the Forsyth County News.
Gardner was driven to Northside Forsyth Hospital, where he is now awake and stable. His daughter Carol Harris told the Forsyth County News Nalley saved her father's life.
" She was busy. She had a lot to do," Harris told the site. "She didn’t have to make that extra effort to stop, but she takes the time to know these elderly people and she knew something was wrong and she acted on it. What an amazing angel she is."
Nalley told WSB-TV she was just grateful to be able to help.
"I love my job. I love my customers. Whatever I can do. I just do it," she told the station.
Postal workers have done double-duty as lifesavers before.
A Kalamazoo, Mich., mail carrier was delivering mail at a Dominos in January 2018 when she noticed a man slumped over in a car from a drug overdose, reported WWMT. She started CPR until emergency workers arrived to revive him — very likely saving his life, officials said.
In 2017, another postal worker called 911 after finding an 85-year-old woman lying unconscious on the floor of a hot, enclosed mud room when he went to check on her, reported CNN. She was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken hip.
And in October of the same year, Lisa Sweeney, a New York City postal worker, saved an 87-year-old woman who had laid helplessly on the floor for four days after a fall, reported CBS New York.
Sweeney told the station she knew something was wrong and called police when the woman's mail and garbage piled up — something that had not happened in the 13 years Sweeney had been on the route.
