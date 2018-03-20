During driving exam, he made her watch porn videos of himself. Now she’s suing Iowa

A woman forced to look at pornographic photos of the man giving her a driving exam in Ankeny, Iowa, has sued the Iowa Department of Transportation.
In the case dating back to February 2016, police said then-60-year-old DOT examiner John Wayne Alexander was in a car with a 47-year-old woman when he told her to pull into a parking lot near a farm store shortly after the test began.
Alexander told her he wanted to smoke a cigarette.
In the woman's lawsuit filed against Iowa DOT in late February, she alleges that after Alexander began to smoke and they talked, he pulled his cellphone out of his pocket and said, “I need to erase some s**t off of my phone. I have things I need to get off of my phone."
Never miss a local story.
He handed the phone to the woman and told her, "figure out how to erase this."
She looked at the phone and saw a picture of a man's penis and legs.
"Horrified and startled, (she) deleted the image from the phone," the lawsuit says. "However, upon deleting the first vulgar image, the next image displayed, which depicted Mr. Alexander masturbating."
She kept deleting the photos, about 10 in all, each one showing Alexander's penis or him masturbating, the lawsuit alleges.
Desperate to get out of the situation, she asked if they were finished. Alexander told her, "we're done when you're (freaking) done getting this s**t off my phone," the lawsuit says.
Then he told her he had something else to show her, the lawsuit alleges, and he pulled up a video on his phone showing him "masturbating with a sex toy in his rectum, forcefully extending his arm until the video was playing within inches" of her face.
Alexander told the woman that his girlfriend was a transvestite who had "bigger (breasts) than you do," the lawsuit claims.
He then went on to graphically describe the first time he had sex with his girlfriend.
All the while the woman kept her hands tightly gripped on the car's steering wheel, the lawsuit says. When the video ended Alexander told her to start driving.
“So long as you don’t get into a wreck on the way back to the Department of Transportation office, I will give you a passing score” on the driving test, he allegedly told her.
When they got back to the office, the lawsuit says, Alexander threatened her, saying, "if you (freaking) tell anyone about this, I will know."
The woman knew he had her name and could find out her address. She "was terrified that Mr. Alexander would use her personal information to harm her or her family," the lawsuit claims.
She alleges that he stood and watched her the entire time she completed her paperwork to get her license.
She reported him to the police three days later.
Alexander was arrested, convicted of felony misconduct and sentenced to probation, the Associated Press reported.
“Having the videos from Mills Fleet Farm and downloading the images from the cellphone made it pretty easy,” Ankeny police Lt. Brian Kroska told KCCI in Des Moines.
Alexander worked as a senior driver's license clerk at the DOT's driver's license station in Ankeny, which serves the largest metro area in the state, the AP reported at the time.
"Really it's no big deal. Nothing happened. That's all I can say," Alexander told the AP in 2016.
The woman's lawsuit says the DOT was negligent in hiring Alexander and allowing him to be alone with customers. It also accuses the department of failing to adequately train Alexander.
She was "all alone in the parking lot, she has no way to get help," one of the woman's lawyers, Katie Carlson, told KCCI after the lawsuit was filed.
“When we heard the facts about what had happened to her, it was shocking. It was really important to her and to us to make sure something like this never happens again.”
The lawsuit also accuses the department of failing to tell the general public how to file a complaint "if an individual is subject to conduct by DOT employees that results in injury or harm."
DOT officials have not said anything publicly about the lawsuit, which does not specify what the woman is seeking for "her injuries and damages."
But in May 2016, DOT officials said they were shocked by the charges against Alexander and called it an "isolated incident." One official said they were unaware of similar charges filed against any of its driving evaluators who conduct tens of thousands of exams with the public every year.
Comments