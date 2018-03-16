Cortlandt Northcross
Cortlandt Northcross Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
Cortlandt Northcross Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

National

A security guard fell asleep. A burglar broke in and bit off part of his face, Tenn. cops say

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

March 16, 2018 11:17 AM

A Memphis, Tenn., man working security at a recording studio woke up to a banging on the door and the sound of broken glass. By the end of the night, an intruder had bitten off a chunk of his face and left a piece of cheek lying bloody on the floor, according to a police affidavit obtained by Fox 13.

Police were called to a music studio on Cooper Street on March 14 when they spotted a man sitting outside, reported WMC.

When they came up to talk to the man, the blood-soaked victim came out from the studio and said the man outside had attacked him, the station reported.

The victim, Crafton Barnes, told police he was working overnight security for the recording studio and had first met the suspect, Cortlandt Northcross, a few days before, according to Fox 13.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Northcross told Barnes he was homeless and wanted a place to stay, Barnes told the station, and Barnes said he told Northcross he couldn't stay in the studio but did give him some beef jerky to eat.

On March 14, Barnes was awakened by a loud knocking and then a crash as Northcross allegedly crawled through a window into the building, Fox 13 reported, causing Barnes to flee to an upstairs room.

When he came back down, Barnes said Northcross attacked him, and the two wrestled on the ground until the suspect began biting him. “[He] lunged and started biting me all over. I’ve got bites all over me,” Barnes told WREG.

At one point, the suspect allegedly grabbed hold of Barnes’ cheek with his teeth and ripped out a piece.

“I could hear his teeth grinding against the side of my skin while he’s doing it,” Barnes told Fox 13. “The cops found a huge chunk of my cheek on the floor at the crime scene.”

Police arrested Northcross at the scene without incident, where Barnes told WREG he admitted to the crime and said “Take me to jail.”

Now Northcross, 29, is facing two burglary and two aggravated assault charges, according to jail records.

A friend set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover Crafton’s medical expenses, saying Crafton was “severely bitten” on his face and lost part of his cheek. It had raised a few hundred dollars by Friday morning.

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Pause
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 186

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 11

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video