Henry the shelter dog from Georgia has a listing on Tinder because his handlers want to find him a good human home.
Henry the shelter dog from Georgia has a listing on Tinder because his handlers want to find him a good human home.
Henry the shelter dog from Georgia has a listing on Tinder because his handlers want to find him a good human home.

National

This rugged male on Tinder likes to chill with Netflix. And you won’t mind his damp nose

By SONIA OSORIO

sosorio@elnuevoherald.com

January 11, 2018 07:29 AM

Henry has dark eyes, light hair, likes to swim, loves adventure and is looking for his soulmate. A typical male on Tinder.

He also has a big, wet nose.

Deal breaker?

Shouldn’t be. Henry is a dog. And his peeps at the animal shelter want to find him a good human companion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

So, they listed their best friend on the popular digital dating site.

Miranda Morrison, who works at Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus, Georgia, is eager to find a home for the shelter dog.

Since Morrison posted Henry's profile on Dec. 29, he has had 14 nibbles.

Henry isn’t the only animal on Tinder. LifeLine Animal Project in Atlanta has created 22 profiles for its dogs and cats.

And Tinder introduced an advertising campaign a few years ago seeking to connect abandoned dogs in New York City with potential owners, according to Inc.

Morrison told the “Today” show that Henry “loves to get out and go on adventures. After a long day he is content to cuddle up on the couch and watch TV and snuggle with you.”

Henry’s perfect date? To get picked up at the shelter, taken for a walk, then fed chicken nuggets or sweet potato fries, according to the interview. “Then home to a cozy couch for a little living room fetch with a squeaky plush toy, followed by a Netflix marathon and snuggle fest before dozing off into a cozy slumber.”

How did Morrison come up with the idea of ​​Tinder?

She remembers using the site during her “single days.”

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
When home associations go bad 2:33

When home associations go bad

Can Biloxi’s crumbling Saenger Theater be saved? 1:29

Can Biloxi’s crumbling Saenger Theater be saved?

Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades 1:30

Mardi Gras 101: How to throw beads at Coast parades

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula 2:08

Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

Popular neurologist Terry Millette calls split with SRHS 'personal' 4:14

Popular neurologist Terry Millette calls split with SRHS 'personal'

Sister-in-law speaks out in Dr. Terry Millette case 2:53

Sister-in-law speaks out in Dr. Terry Millette case

Ocean Springs patient worried after Singing River doctor abruptly removed 1:26

Ocean Springs patient worried after Singing River doctor abruptly removed

Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend 8:04

Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video