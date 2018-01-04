The recall involves lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations.
The recall involves lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations. . U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
The recall involves lithium-ion batteries for HP Notebook computers and mobile workstations. . U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

National

More than 52,000 of these laptop batteries are recalled due to overheating, burning

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 04, 2018 06:12 PM

HP recalled about 50,000 lithium-ion laptop batteries in the United States and another 2,600 in Canada Thursday because they can overheat enough to burn skin and property.

And according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice, “HP has received eight reports of battery packs overheating, melting, or charring, including three reports of property damage totaling $4,500 with one report of a minor injury involving a first degree burn to the hand.”

This covers batteries sold as replacements for or that came with HP ProBooks 64x (G2 and G3 series); HP ProBooks 65x (G2 and G3 series); HPx360 310 G2; HP Envy m6; HP Pavilion x360; HP 11; HP ZBook 17 G3; HP ZBook 17 G4; HP ZBook Studio G3 Mobile Workstations. Consumers should go to the HP website to check if their battery is included in the recall. If it is, HP will provide a technician to replace the batteries, which aren’t customer replaceable.

Customers with questions can call the company at 888-202-4320 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner 0:35

Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness 1:00

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star

Bonfires on the Levee get creative 0:41

Bonfires on the Levee get creative

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson 1:07

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 2:10

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream

  • What to do if you think you have a recalled product

    There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numb

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numb

Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner 0:35

Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness 1:00

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

SEC schools want East Central basketball star 2:04

SEC schools want East Central basketball star

Bonfires on the Levee get creative 0:41

Bonfires on the Levee get creative

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson 1:07

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 2:10

Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video