While some praised a performance by Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon as hokey hosts of the 2018 Rose Parade, others didn’t get the joke, posting negative reviews of the fictitious hosts to Amazon.
National

People hated these Rose Parade hosts – until they realized who they were

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 01, 2018 02:41 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The smarmy local TV personalities hosting the Rose Parade were “distracting,” “irritating” and “awful,” wrote online reviewers who weren’t in on the joke. Fans say that made the livestream featuring Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon the “best Rose Parade ever.”

The livestream, produced by Amazon Prime and Funny or Die, featured “Saturday Night Live” alums Ferrell and Shannon as fictional TV personalities Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan. Promotions for the livestream claimed the duo had hosted the parade for the past 25 years for an unnamed local television station, reported The Pasadena Star News.

Fictional biographies described Cattigan as a former Miss America runner-up known for a “two-show stint” as an assistant district attorney on “L.A. Law,” while Hosenbeck was portrayed as a self-help guru, life coach and motivational speaker, the publication reported. Producers even prepared a fictional website for Ferrell’s character and Twitter feeds for both Hosenbeck and Cattigan.

The 129th annual parade started Monday in Pasadena with an announcement by grand marshal actor Gary Sinise and a military flyover. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the street to watch 39 floats decked out with countless flowers, along with show horses, marching bands and celebrities. Millions more watched on TV.

But some viewers appear to have mistaken “The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish” for the real thing.

“Amazon should be embarrassed to have sponsored this,” wrote one reviewer on the coverage’s Amazon page. “The hostess appeared psychologically certifiable,” wrote another. “Love the parade (what little I got to see and hear of it), but DESPISE the tedious, inane ‘commentators’ who just won’t shut up,” read another review.

Others, however, found the livestream hilarious.

By Monday afternoon, the parade coverage had received more than 2,300 reviews on Amazon, with 48 percent giving it a single star, 44 percent giving it five stars – and very few reviews between those two extremes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

