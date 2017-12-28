More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:29

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 0:36

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie

Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm 0:51

Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:59

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Miner Toy Store in Ocean Springs is home to memories 1:52

Miner Toy Store in Ocean Springs is home to memories

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

  • Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car

    Mia Thornton is arrested before she slips off her handcuffs in the back of a patrol car and climbs to the front seat and stealing the Sumter County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Mia Thornton is arrested before she slips off her handcuffs in the back of a patrol car and climbs to the front seat and stealing the Sumter County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Sumter County Sheriff's Office
Mia Thornton is arrested before she slips off her handcuffs in the back of a patrol car and climbs to the front seat and stealing the Sumter County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

National

She was arrested for stealing a car. Then she stole the police car, cops say

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 28, 2017 05:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

A Midlands woman allegedly went on crime tear Wednesday that included stealing and wrecking several vehicles, including a Sheriff’s Office Patrol car, and wrecking them all before being arrested.

Mia Victoria Thornton, 21, was denied bond Thursday.

The Sumter resident was driving her boyfriend’s car when it broke down near Eagle Road and Broad Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

A good Samaritan, identified as Freddie Lang, attempted to help Thornton jump start the car, according to an incident report, adding he was driving Thornton back to her uncle’s residence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While Lang was driving, Thornton grabbed the steering wheel and forced the car into oncoming traffic where it collided with a Cadillac Escalade, according to the incident report.

When Lang got out to check on the occupants of the other vehicle Thornton jumped in the driver’s seat and fled in Lang’s vehicle, according to the incident report.

A few minutes later, Thornton reportedly wrecked Lang’s vehicle on Pinewood Road and began walking back toward town.

A tow truck driver picked Thornton up and brought her back to the wrecked vehicle on Pinewood Road, where a trooper from the South Carolina Highway Patrol had responded and called for a deputy to assist.

Thornton was handcuffed and placed in the rear of the deputy’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. She was able to slip her hand from one of the cuffs and crawled through a porthole window into the front seat.

She then led deputies on a 15-minute chase with speeds that exceeded 100 mph that ended when she crashed through a gate and fence before plowing into a tree in the Sumter Industrial Park, the sheriff’s office said.

Damages at the Industrial Park business were estimated at about $15,000, according to the sheriff’s office, adding there has been no estimate of the good Samaritan’s vehicle at this time. Damage to the patrol car is estimated at more than $10,000.

Thorton was charged with:

  • Driving under Suspension (by South Carolina Highway Patrol)
  • Failure to Stop for a blue light (by South Carolina Highway Patrol)
  • Possession of a stolen vehicle – Two counts (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Aggravated assault – Two counts (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Assault and Battery With Intent to Kill (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Malicious injury to property (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Grand Larceny over $10,000 (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Grand Larceny over $2,000 but less than $10,000 (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Resisting arrest with a deadly weapon (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

Thornton is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:29

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 0:36

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie

Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm 0:51

Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:59

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Miner Toy Store in Ocean Springs is home to memories 1:52

Miner Toy Store in Ocean Springs is home to memories

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

  • Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage

    Mia Victoria Thornton allegedly stole a Sumter County Sheriff's Office patrol car and this is dashcam footage of the chase.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage

Mia Victoria Thornton allegedly stole a Sumter County Sheriff's Office patrol car and this is dashcam footage of the chase.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:29

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 0:36

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie

Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm 0:51

Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:59

The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Miner Toy Store in Ocean Springs is home to memories 1:52

Miner Toy Store in Ocean Springs is home to memories

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 2:03

Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video