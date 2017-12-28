People are tossing boiling water into freezing air to make snow. What could go wrong?

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 0:51 Diner cook cuts up pancakes for man with injured arm 0:37 Man forced off overbooked United flight 1:59 The evolution of a Mississippi newspaper from 1884 to now 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:18 Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 0:14 A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 2:03 Resident worries about downtown Ocean Springs feral cat colony 1:52 Miner Toy Store in Ocean Springs is home to memories Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch boiling water turn to snow As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

