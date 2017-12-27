Patrons walk along Main Street in Disneyland on May 20, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. Power went out in parts of the park on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.
Patrons walk along Main Street in Disneyland on May 20, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. Power went out in parts of the park on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Robert Gauthier MCT
Patrons walk along Main Street in Disneyland on May 20, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. Power went out in parts of the park on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. Robert Gauthier MCT

National

Power goes out at Disneyland, leaving visitors stuck on rides

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

December 27, 2017 03:25 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 26 MINUTES AGO

A power outage at Disneyland caused guests to get stuck on rides Wednesday, and the frustration was aired on social media.

A Disneyland spokesperson said power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland and guests are being escorted off rides, ABC7 reported. There is currently no estimated time for power to be restored.

The amusement park was near capacity, according to ABC7, and a tweet from Disneyland’s official Twitter account said the resort was very busy. At about 1 p.m., Disneyland announced on their Twitter account that they would only admit visitors who were re-entering the park, adding that California Adventure was still open to everyone.

On social media, users expressed their frustration at the outage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The outage isn’t the only issue Disney parks dealt with this holiday season. Magic Kingdom in Disney World closed briefly on Christmas Day due to “capacity issues,” WFTV reported.

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Dolphin caught on video dramatically thrashing in Mississippi coast waters 1:01

Dolphin caught on video dramatically thrashing in Mississippi coast waters

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

  • Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

    A model of Star Wars land being built at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Southern California was unveiled at the D23 Expo, the annual convention of Disney fans, by Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. The two lands, scheduled to open in 2019, are set at a remote trading port on a planet not seen before and is one of the last stops on the edge of Wild Space.

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

A model of Star Wars land being built at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Southern California was unveiled at the D23 Expo, the annual convention of Disney fans, by Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. The two lands, scheduled to open in 2019, are set at a remote trading port on a planet not seen before and is one of the last stops on the edge of Wild Space.

Disney Parks

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Dolphin caught on video dramatically thrashing in Mississippi coast waters 1:01

Dolphin caught on video dramatically thrashing in Mississippi coast waters

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class' 2:51

Sun Herald's coach of the year talks about 'special season and incredible senior class'

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse 0:14

A surprise visitor at Cat Island Coffeehouse

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video